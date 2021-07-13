Brooklyn Beckham impresses mum Victoria with secret culinary talent The former Spice Girl loves to cook, just like her son

Victoria Beckham had the best reaction to her son Brooklyn's secret culinary skills. The Spice Girls star, who also raises children Romeo, Cruz and Harper with England legend David Beckham, couldn't resist commenting on her eldest son's new video, which saw him rustle up juicy steak quesadillas in a matter of minutes.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham shows off bandaged hand after accident inside his LA kitchen

Brooklyn, who counts chef Gordon Ramsay as a close family friend, was seen frying a large slab of steak in a pan – and the seasoning was on point.

He then toasted a tortilla, dusted over some cheese, sliced it to perfection – et voilà! A quick and simple lunch that's easy to recreate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham impressed by son Brooklyn's steak creation

Brooklyn is unlikely to become the next Gordon Ramsay, but mum Victoria was definitely impressed with his cooking skills – and probably unaware that the 22-year-old had been fine-tuning them at home for his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

READ MORE: Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with adorable tribute to dad David Beckham

DISCOVER: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shopping for $10.5m home will surprise you

VB commented: "Wow!! Looks amazing!!!!! X". Fans were quick to reply, with one posting: "mum comment of the year goes to @victoriabeckham" and another joking: "next cook for mom". A third Instagram follower declared: "Gordon would be proud".

Brooklyn counts Gordon Ramsay as a close family friend

Brooklyn is clearly a lover of red meat since he previously debuted his cooking skills with a video of himself making a steak ciabatta. The simple recipe was super easy to follow and very heavy on the butter.

It's perhaps no wonder the star, who has previously published his own photography book, has a secret passion for cooking since the Beckhams have been firm friends with the Ramsay family for years.

Brooklyn has been cooking for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Dad David and celebrity chef Gordon have a very close bond, enjoying group holidays with the kids and even spending Christmases together in the past.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals favourite photo by Brooklyn Beckham

Gordon previously told The Sun why he's so close to the A-list pair: "The connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other."