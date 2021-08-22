Tess Daly looks so radiant for romantic date with husband Vernon Kay The duo tucked into a delicious Sunday roast…

There's nothing quite like cosying up on a rainy weekend to enjoy a delicious roast dinner. TV stars Tess Daly and Vernon Kay did just that on Sunday, and fans were left swooning over their romantic selfie.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap with her husband, Strictly star Tess looked radiant as she posed next to Vernon. "Sunday walks before a roast! How’s everyone spending your Sunday?" Tess penned. If that doesn't make you want a roast dinner…

Fans were quick to comment on the star's romantic post, also sharing what they'd be eating over the weekend. "About to do the same, roast chicken dinner and a glass of vino", commented one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "Did 16,000 steps this morning, just put on The Talented Mr Ripley, while dinner is cooking [heart emoji] relaxing Sunday".

Vernon and Tess, who tied the knot in September 2003, are one of the UK's most beloved celebrity couples. They are doting parents to two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 12-year-old Amber, and are due to celebrate their 18 year wedding anniversary this year.

The couple enjoyed a delicious home-cooked Sunday roast

During a chat with HELLO! back in January, Tess opened up about lockdown life and how their family time has been invaluable. She said: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

Enjoying food together has always been a part of their loving relationship. Tess revealed: "Vernon cooks a couple of times a week," revealed Tess. "He'll bring out his spag bol and a veggie version for me, or he'll do fish and get the frying pan out and do something quite flamboyant with it, like sea bass and chive mash." Wow, sounds delicious.

Gorgeous Tess looked incredible for her date night last week with Vernon

Tess likes to cook too, telling us: "The kids love my fajitas. Lots of Mexican stuff, lots of Asian-style cooking, stir-fries, or I'll do a chicken casserole, loads of green veggies. My kids like roast broccoli and roast carrots."

