Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's romantic date night belongs in a movie The couple transformed their garden for Valentine's Day...

How romantic was Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's date night on Sunday? The Strictly Come Dancing host and I'm A Celebrity star didn't have to venture far for dinner on Valentine's Day after transforming their garden into a magical restaurant.

"Evening plans: going ‘out’ for dinner...to the garden, and it feels like a total treat @vernonkay #valentines @valentinaoccasions @flourishgrazingevents," Tess captioned a video she posted on Instagram.

As Tess approached the transparent igloo tent, several twinkly fairy lights and green foliage could be seen decorating the interior. Inside, a white wooden table was laid ready for dinner, with red cushions on the seats, a matching runner on the table and candles adding to the romantic aesthetic.

Tess even told fans: "I want to move the mattress in and sleep in there! So cosy."

A crystal chandelier and roaring electric fire made it feel like the luxurious dinner dates you'd see in a romantic movie – not to mention the decadent grazing platters!

Tess and Vernon spent the evening feasting on scotch eggs, cured meats, cheeses, olives and crunchy bread followed by scones, fruit and other sweet treats.

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a romantic dinner inside their garden igloo

The mum-of-two's followers were stunned by the video, with former Strictly star Michelle Visage among the first to write: "This is magical." Another added: "What a beautiful setup," while a third commented: "That’s fabulous - how thoughtful!"

Ahead of Valentine's, Vernon showed off his romantic side last week when he left a sweet love note for Tess.

Following a night of snow, the 51-year-old was left speechless after her TV star husband etched the words, "[Love] you," on her car. Upon seeing the message, Tess gushed: "And it's not even Valentine's yet @vernonkay [heart emoji]."

The couple's Valentine's Day dinner looked delicious

Tess and Vernon share daughters Amber and Phoebe, and when the couple are not enjoying date nights, they like to cook for the family, even putting on special burger and sushi movie nights.

Speaking of their themed dinners, Tess told HELLO!: "I'll do like a burger bar where I'll make veggie burgers, turkey burgers, beef burgers for the meat-eaters.

"We'll do our own homemade pizza or sushi nights – get the sushi rice and lots of different toppings to roll up in it and the nori seaweed. We'll do avocado, cucumber, peppers for the veggies. Or my little one who doesn't really eat raw fish will have tuna mayo. So make a little sushi station at home on a Friday night. Sushi night and a movie is big in our house!"

