Tess Daly's romantic home-cooked meal gets the best reaction from husband Vernon Kay The Strictly star is a marvel in the kitchen

Tess Daly cooked up a healthy feast for her husband Vernon Kay on Friday – and she probably couldn't have asked for a better response.

The Strictly Come Dancing co-host displayed her culinary skills once again by making a delicious-looking veggie pasta dish that even her "committed carnivore" spouse appeared to enjoy.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Tess detailed her recipe, revealing that she adds asparagus to peas and broccoli and seasons with "garlic, chilli and Maldon's sea salt".

She then shared a snap of the finished meal and it certainly made our mouths water. Captioning the heavenly photo, Tess explained: "Added fettuccine pasta, drizzled some extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled parmesan… apologies for multiple food pics but I genuinely get excited by this stuff."

But it was her final picture that no doubt filled her with joy as she snapped Vernon tucking into the meal with a huge smile on his face. "Even the committed carnivore likes my spring veg pasta," she wrote alongside it.

Vernon seemed very happy with Tess' dish

Tess is a dab hand in the kitchen and could even give Mary Berry a run for her money when it comes to her desserts. In honour of Vernon's 47th birthday last month, Tess took to Instagram to post a video of his incredible homemade birthday cake with the caption: "Jelly Babies & Jazzies Bday Cake".

Tess showed off her culinary skills

Featuring multiple vanilla sponge tiers, the spectacular cake was coated in rainbow sprinkles, topped with several jelly babies, glazed cake pops and a glittering 'Happy Birthday' topper. Vernon must have a very sweet tooth!

It's not the first time Tess has pulled out all the stops in the kitchen to celebrate Vernon's birthday. Last year, the presenter baked a decadent chocolate cake covered in colourful Smarties and love heart sweets, topped with kaleidoscopic Happy Birthday candles.

