Tess Daly's decadent birthday cake for husband Vernon Kay has a sweet twist The Game of Talents presenter celebrated his 47th birthday

Strictly's Tess Daly shared a video of husband Vernon Kay's birthday cake on Wednesday – and we can't believe how sweet it is.

MORE: Tess Daly stuns in waist-cinching jumpsuit – and fans spot fashion mishap

In honour of celebrating Vernon's 47th birthday, Tess took to Instagram to post the video of his incredible homemade birthday cake with the caption: "Jelly Babies & Jazzies Bday Cake".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching I'm A Celebrity final

Featuring multiple vanilla sponge tiers, the spectacular cake was coated in rainbow sprinkles, topped with several jelly babies, glazed cake pops and a glittering 'Happy Birthday' topper. Vernon must have a very sweet tooth!

It's not the first time Tess has pulled out all the stops in the kitchen to celebrate Vernon's birthday. Last year, the presenter gave Mary Berry a run for her money by baking a decadent chocolate cake covered in colourful Smarties and love heart sweets, topped with kaleidoscopic Happy Birthday candles.

Vernon's seriously sweet birthday cake

The loving mum-of-two also took to social media to pay tribute to her husband's special day with a collage of throwback snaps of her spouse - including a loved-up selfie of the couple.

RELATED: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay look loved-up in never-before-seen throwback photo

"I love this first photo because it reminds me of being away somewhere sunny and beautiful on your birthday," Tess wrote. "Today's maybe a tad more subdued - but there will be cake, bubbles and most likely a kitchen disco for four!"

Despite busy filming schedules, with Vernon most recently hosting ITV's new game show Game of Talents, the couple still managed to enjoy time home with their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, during Vernon's birthday celebrations.

Tess and Vernon have been married for nearly 20 years, tieing the knot on 12 September 2003. The loved-up pair started dating in 2001 when Vernon was a host on T4, and he previously told Digital Spy that they "instantly had such a blast together".

RELATED: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's incredible home is every family's dream