We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Tess Daly is doing her most to enjoy the summer sun, and the Strictly Come Dancing presenter sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her incredible legs in a grey swimsuit.

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's family home is nothing like £1.7million dream house – see inside

The presenter looked amazing in the figure-hugging one-piece, which she further accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

And it wasn't just the swimsuit that she looked flawless in, as the 52-year-old also modelled a series of beautiful dresses, including one that was perfect for the side of the pool.

SHOP: Stylish swimsuits we love on the high-street

In her caption, she wrote: "Surrounded by a great team, my best friend, and in the sunshine. What more could you ask for?!"

Tess added: "Such a lovely day working on @naia_beach recently, here’s a few of my fave shots from the day." She then tagged the photographer, Zak Walton.

Fans loved the divine images, particularly some of her Strictly co-stars as Karen Hauer commented: "Gorge," and Janette Manrara said: "Gorgeous."

The Strictly presenter looked flawless

Another fan penned: "Looking so beautiful as always Tess," while plenty of others posted strings of flame emojis.

MORE: Tess Daly's romantic date night with Vernon Kay is so dreamy

MORE: Tess Daly sizzles in strapless bikini for sun-soaked selfie

Tess was wearing a variety of outfits from her Naia Beach swimwear line, but it was the Clio Swimsuit that caught our attention.

The item is described as "fashion-forward with a lux elegant edge" and it features a "figure flattering gathering across the bottom" and "slightly higher cut leg" to help "enhance your figure".

The swimsuit is available in sizes eight to 18 and costs £120.

The mum-of-two is no stranger to wowing her followers with her stunning bikini body, and in one of her latest posts she even impressed close friend, Claudia Winkleman.

Clio Swimsuit, £120.00, Naia Beach

Last month, she perched on top of her grey, outdoor sofa to pose for a picture as she soaked up the sun in a black bikini.

The star finished off the look with a pair of gold aviator sunglasses and a straw hat, with her signature blonde locks secured into a casual ponytail.

Many gushed over the stunning images, and Claudia posted: "KNOCKOUT," followed by a string of heart emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.