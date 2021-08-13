Matthew Moore
Tess Daly is enjoying all the summer sun, and she turned up the heat as she posed in a divine grey swimsuit
Tess Daly is doing her most to enjoy the summer sun, and the Strictly Come Dancing presenter sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her incredible legs in a grey swimsuit.
The presenter looked amazing in the figure-hugging one-piece, which she further accessorised with a pair of sunglasses.
And it wasn't just the swimsuit that she looked flawless in, as the 52-year-old also modelled a series of beautiful dresses, including one that was perfect for the side of the pool.
In her caption, she wrote: "Surrounded by a great team, my best friend, and in the sunshine. What more could you ask for?!"
Tess added: "Such a lovely day working on @naia_beach recently, here’s a few of my fave shots from the day." She then tagged the photographer, Zak Walton.
Fans loved the divine images, particularly some of her Strictly co-stars as Karen Hauer commented: "Gorge," and Janette Manrara said: "Gorgeous."
The Strictly presenter looked flawless
Another fan penned: "Looking so beautiful as always Tess," while plenty of others posted strings of flame emojis.
Tess was wearing a variety of outfits from her Naia Beach swimwear line, but it was the Clio Swimsuit that caught our attention.
The item is described as "fashion-forward with a lux elegant edge" and it features a "figure flattering gathering across the bottom" and "slightly higher cut leg" to help "enhance your figure".
The swimsuit is available in sizes eight to 18 and costs £120.
The mum-of-two is no stranger to wowing her followers with her stunning bikini body, and in one of her latest posts she even impressed close friend, Claudia Winkleman.
Clio Swimsuit, £120.00, Naia Beach
Last month, she perched on top of her grey, outdoor sofa to pose for a picture as she soaked up the sun in a black bikini.
The star finished off the look with a pair of gold aviator sunglasses and a straw hat, with her signature blonde locks secured into a casual ponytail.
Many gushed over the stunning images, and Claudia posted: "KNOCKOUT," followed by a string of heart emojis.
