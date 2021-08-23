Royals' unusual food habits revealed: Duchess Kate, the Queen and more Even royals have food quirks…

Everyone has their own personal food preferences – some of us can't bear spicy food while others adore it, and some people love sweet desserts but others crave a cheeseboard.

Despite having the nation's top chefs cater their daily meals, royals like the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge have their own preferred foods too - and also some rather bizarre eating habits!

From eating certain fruit with cutlery to unusual snack choices and even skipping a main meal, the regal lot are an interesting bunch at mealtimes. Find out more below…

The Queen

Did you know that the royal family don't eat garlic? The Queen is said to not like the taste and the Duchess of Cornwall previously confirmed it was a 'no-no' during an appearance on MasterChef Australia, joking: "You always have to lay off the garlic".

Did you know that the Queen's daily menu is written in French?

Her majesty is also not a big fan of carbs and is believed to never eat starches while dining alone – so pasta, potatoes and rice are off the menu.

The monarch has another slightly unusual food habit too – she eats her bananas with a knife and fork! How civilised. She apparently slices the top and bottom off with a knife, before chopping the fruit into small pieces.

The Duchess of Cambridge

When it comes to snacks, Duchess Kate is super healthy and it started in her early years. While visiting children at Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, she told to a four-year-old patient: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well."

The Duchess eats a healthy diet

It appears that young Princess Charlotte is emulating her mother's healthy eating patterns, as Kate previously revealed that her daughter also snacks on olives!

Prince Charles

Charles' unusual food habit isn't to do with what he eats but when he eats. The royal is said to skip lunch.

Prince Charles grows his own fruit and vegetables at his home

Writing in The Telegraph, former royal correspondent Gordon Rayner previously revealed: "Lunch is seen as a luxury that gets in the way of his work, so he eats a late breakfast and works through.

"I found this out the hard way, by going hungry when I started covering royal tours and watching enviously as his long-suffering staff produced snacks from pockets so they could eat on the go."

Prince William

The son of Prince Charles has an unusual eating habit when it comes to curry. William said in the past: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way."

In fact, William loves chicken tikka masala so much that his former chef created a pizza with the topping!

Prince William has admitted that he's "not an excellent chef"

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has said: "I [made] pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there’s a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."

The Duchess of Cornwall

Whereas many of us eat cereal or toast for breakfast, Camilla enjoys Scottish oatcakes. Clarence House's official Instagram page recently shared the three-ingredient recipe which "are commonly eaten at breakfast or served up with a cheese board."

They are said to be a mix between a cracker, biscuit and pancake, and can be served warm with banana or peanut butter for breakfast.

Camilla's breakfast is rather unusual

Camilla also had an unusual favourite snack – raw peas! On a school visit to Slough, England, Camilla told students: "I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet."

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan has an extremely healthy diet and likes to start her day with a green juice – and it's also the only version of a takeaway she eats!

Meghan loves to drink green juice in the morning

Speaking of her fast food choices, she told The Chalkboard: "A green juice. That’s fast. And it’s food." She continued: "It’s been many moons since I went through a drive-thru."

