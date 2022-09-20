The Queen's delicious guilty pleasure revealed by her godson - and you'll want to try it The delicious pudding that the Queen always looked forward to

Queen Elizabeth II's favourite dishes were kept a closely guarded secret during her 70-year-reign. Even dignitaries and royals the world over who dined with the Queen never deciphered the discreet monarch's food preferences. On Tuesday, however, her godson revealed her favourite indulgence - a gooey chocolate pot.

This Morning's chef Clodagh McKenna, who is married to the Queen's godson Harry Herbert, unveiled the decadent dessert the Queen looked forward to eating most – and even shared the cherished recipe! Clodagh revealed that the Queen "didn't eat a lot, but this is one of her favourite dishes that the late Lady 'Genie' Carnarvon, Harry's ma, used to make when the Queen would come and stay." Harry admitted he was also a big fan of the sweet treat himself, adding: "The Queen would come over so often to eat them!"

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II's favourite homemade pudding finally revealed

Harry, who lives at Highclere Castle where Downton Abby is filmed, had known the Queen since his childhood because his parents were the late Lady Carnarvon and Henry Herbert the 6th Earl Carnarvon, the Queen’s racing manager. Keep scrolling to discover the delicious family recipe...

Chef Clodagh McKenna and Queen Elizabeth II's godson Harry Herbert

Chocolate Pots Recipe:

METHOD

Step 1

Place the chocolate in a large heatproof bowl.

Step 2

Heat the cream along with the vanilla in a small saucepan over a low heat and bring to a gentle simmer.

Step 3

Pour the cream over the chocolate and stir the mixture together, so the chocolate melts.

Step 4

Add the beaten egg and a pinch of salt and mix together.

Step 5

Pour into small ramekins and chill in the fridge overnight, or until set.

The late Queen's favourite homemade pudding finally revealed

INGREDIENTS

Serves: makes about 500ml / 4 small ramekins

300ml single cream

A few drops of vanilla extract

175g plain chocolate, minimum 70% cocoa solids, ginely chopped

1 egg, beaten

Pinch of salt

Elizabeth II in 1958 at Highclere Castle - where she discovered her chocolate pots

The late Queen enjoyed these pots with biscuits and here is the recipe for the shortbread biscuits that the monarch loved.

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 170C, 150C fan, Gas 3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Cream the butter and sugar together with a wooden spoon or in a food mixer until light and fluffy.

Step 3

Sift in the flour gradually and mix until the dough comes together.

Step 4

Shape the dough into a sausage-like shape, about 3cm in diameter, wrap in baking paper and leave in the fridge to chill for about 30 minutes.

Step 5

When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 170C, 150C fan, Gas 3. Unwrap the dough and cut off slices about 1cm thick, and place them on the prepared baking tray.

Step 6

Bake in the oven for about 20 -25 minutes, or until cooked through and a light golden colour.

Step 7

Remove from the oven and allow the biscuits to cool and firm up for about 15 minutes, then carefully place on a baking tray and put on to a cool rack.

INGREDIENTS

Serves: Makes about 12 – 15 biscuits

100g unsalted butter

50g caster sugar

150g plain flour

Pinch of salt

Notes The shortbread will keep for 1 week in an airtight container.

