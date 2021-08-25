Celebrity MasterChef's John Torode's amazing makeover – Lisa Faulkner reacts

Celebrity MasterChef has returned to our screens, and we have been enjoying watching our favourite stars take to the cooking challenges.

However, judge John Torode may have just stolen the spotlight, as his wife Lisa Faulkner shared a picture of his amazing makeover on Instagram.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Lisa shared a sweet snap of John sitting at a dining table as he smiled at the camera.

His wife captioned the post: "My husband @johntorodecooks has finally had a haircut and he looks so bloody handsome I had to put him on my grid!! Woo hoo! Thank you @cilerpeksah_hairstylist he looks blooming gorgeous" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

We can’t get enough of Lisa's reaction, and think that John looks very dapper with his new hairdo.

Lisa Faulkner showed off John's haircut on social media

It seems that the star's fans agreed, with many rushing to the comments section to share their opinion.

One follower wrote: "Looks great," while another added: "Looking very good," with lots also leaving flame and heart emojis.

John and Lisa got together shortly after meeting on MasterChef in 2010. Following their engagement at the end of 2018, the lovebirds said 'I do' in October 2019.

John Torode met his wife Lisa back in 2010

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Lisa revealed the key to their happy marriage.

"We just have a lot of respect for each other. I like him as well as I love him. I really think he's so handsome. But we give each other time, we give each other space. We look after each other. And I think that's probably what it's all about."

Lisa also discussed what her ideal date night with John would be, admitting being wined and dined was the key to her heart.

"Sometimes we'll make a nice steak, and we have a really good bottle of wine and I'll make the dauphinoise and we'll decide to watch a movie. I love those nights. And actually, I prefer John's cooking – so let's say my ideal date night would be that!" Sounds delicious!

