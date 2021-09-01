Victoria Beckham treats daughter Harper Seven to a meal in Miami - and they're so alike The mother-daughter duo love Japanese cuisine

Victoria Beckham has been living it up in Miami with her husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper this summer – but it's the couple's ten-year-old daughter who appears to be having the most fun!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Victoria posted an adorable video of Harper as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a meal out at a local sushi restaurant.

Taking after her mum's healthy food habits, Harper revealed she was a huge fan of sushi. Victoria once told Harper's Bazaar: "David and I like to go out for dinner, either just the two of us or with the kids. We’ll go anywhere – Italian, French; the kids love sushi as well. That’s their favourite food."

The video showed Harper using sign language to tell her former Spice Girl mum that she was a fan of the Japanese cuisine. "I love sushi!" signed Harper, whilst Victoria penned: "Sign language lessons with the best godfather @kenpaves!".

Harper donned a gorgeous floral dress for her meal out with her mum, complete with delicate ruffled sleeves and a chic shirred design. The young Beckham has been experimenting with her fashion choices recently, leaving fans convinced she's following in her mum's fashion designer footsteps.

Despite the Beckhams spending time in the US this summer to be closer to their eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, it's likely the family will return to the UK in time for Harper to start the new school term.

Victoria and David took Harper to Tidal Cove waterpark in Miami last week

In April 2020, the Observer reported that the couple dropped £19million ($24million) on their Miami property inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool, while every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami. Shared facilities include an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area. What a place to spend a summer…

