The Ninja smoothie blender has a 4.8-star rating - and it's in the Amazon sale

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make healthy smoothies and soups, keep reading! The Ninja blender, a top-ranking favourite of personal trainers and nutrition experts is in the Amazon sale for just £69.99.

The Ninja, which has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating out of five from Amazon customers, is currently nearly 25% off!

Ninja Blender with Auto-iQ, was £89.99 now £69.99, Amazon

This popular smoothie maker can blend everything from soft fruit and vegetables to nuts and ice.

It also features Ninjas “Auto-iQ”, pre-programmed one-touch timed blending settings so you don’t have to manually keep the button pressed and guess about pulsing and pausing. Just pop the cup on and hit the button!

And it’s great for on-the-go, as the two 750ml containers included come with drink lids so you can take your smoothie with you.

It’s no wonder shoppers on Amazon are giving this handy kitchen machine rave reviews.

“It’s exactly what I had hoped for and suits my needs perfectly; daily smoothies and the odd bit of cooking use,” related one five-star reviewer. “For reference I’m blending up a handful of almonds, macadamias, pumpkin seeds, brazil nuts and a variety of fresh and frozen fruit & veg. I use the ‘Max blend’ function which blitzes through all of that like it’s nothing within a minute.”

“It's so easy,” wrote another. “Insert cup, twist, press blend or super blend if using seeds and a minute later you have a smoothie, really smooth even raspberries are smooth.”

So whether you’re ready to jump-start your health after the summer holidays or are just planning ahead for those busy mornings once the kids head back to school, the Ninja is ready to make your life easier.

