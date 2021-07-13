Disney lovers can bring Disneyland home with this Mickey Mouse waffle maker – but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Calling all Disney lovers! Foodies have been going wild for this limited edition waffle maker, launched especially to mark the 90th anniversary of the world's most iconic mouse, Mickey.

According to shoppers, this double flip waffle maker is perfect for creating the ultimate sweet treat, with many even claiming it produces waffles that taste "straight out of Disneyland".

Flooded with five-star reviews, this adorable appliance is a must-have for your kitchen.

Bring the taste of Disneyland home to your kitchen

"Absolutely love my waffle maker. When I first saw it, I studied it well to make sure they'd be the thick crisp waffles like in Disneyland. They are!" read one five-star review, whilst another said: "We have had this since Christmas and every Sunday, we make delicious Mickey waffles just like the hotels. You need Golden Malted waffle mix. Seriously, it makes us all so happy!!"

Released especially to celebrate 90 years of Mickey, this double-sided waffle maker helps to keep the Disney magic alive at breakfast time. Simply pour batter over the Mickey-shaped plates, lock the lid, and "enjoy a swell twist on a breakfast staple".

Fans will need to be quick if you want to get your hands on this treat-making machine, because not only is it flying off the shelves, but it's so exclusive that shoppers are limited to two per person.

Disney Waffle Maker, $74.95, Disney

Although the iconic shaped waffle maker is only available for those in America, UK Disney fans are in luck, because we've sourced the ultimate waffle maker from Amazon.

Waffle Maker, £36.99, Amazon

You might not be able to whip up Mickey-shaped breakfast treats, but you can definitely recreate the taste of the Disneyland Parks with a delicious sweet batter and heaps of tasty Maple syrup.

