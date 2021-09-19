Christine Lampard's daughter Patricia is one lucky little girl! The three-year-old celebrated her birthday with an epic rainbow-themed party which included a spread of delicious foods and a stunning birthday cake.

MORE: Christine Lampard stuns fans with rare pictures of her children on family day out

UK grazing company Grape and Fig posted a series of photos of the incredible drip cake on Instagram, showing off pink and yellow icing around the outside, and colourful flowers and rainbows decorating the top.

A number three had also been created out of cold meats, fruits and edible flowers, while platters piled high with olives, breads, cheeses and more foods covered the tables – it appeared to be enough to feed plenty of birthday guests!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

"Happy 3rd Birthday to Patricia ~ thank you for having us @christinelampard @franklampard to celebrate your little girls special day yesterday. (Our Dad and brother have always been the biggest biggest Chelsea fans, so catering for Super Frank and the gorgeous (inside and out) Christine was an honour)," the company wrote.

PHOTOS: 50 jaw-dropping celebrity birthday cakes that need to be seen to be believed

RELATED: 10 famous kids' birthday cakes that make us go wow!

Christine and Frank marked the day with a special party in the garden, complete with a giant white bouncy castle from Posh Totz Soft Play and a rainbow balloon arch from Boubou Events.

Christine and Frank Lampard had a delicious spread for Patricia's third birthday

The Loose Women panellist and the former footballer got married in 2015, after meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009. The couple welcomed daughter Patricia in 2018 and son Freddie in March 2021.

Christine is also stepmum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 15, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

The TV star tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight, but she recently offered fans a glimpse into her family day out with Frank and their little girl.

The couple and their daughter at Paultons Park

The pair took Patricia to Paultons Park - home of Peppa Pig World. Sharing a post on Instagram, the doting mum remarked: "Take us back to the sunny world of #peppapig @paultonspark #peppapigworld."

One of the pictures showed the couple and their daughter posing alongside two mascots of Peppa Pig and George, while a clip saw the family enjoy a little train ride through the park.

READ: Christine Lampard's daily diet revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.