Christine Lampard shares peek into post-pregnancy diet after welcoming baby Freddie The Loose Women star gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week

It's been just days since Christine Lampard welcomed her second child with husband Frank, so the couple are likely enjoying some quiet family time at home.

Cooking meals from scratch will probably be low on the priority list for the new parents, but fortunately, they had a big selection of food delivered in honour of St Patrick's Day.

The Loose Women star shared a peek inside her post-pregnancy diet when she posted a photo of her kitchen table covered with both sweet and savoury foods. Cherry Bakewell cupcakes, toasted wheat bread and iced top buns were just some of the tasty options that were visible.

WATCH: Christine Lampard candidly discusses second pregnancy

Christine captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories: "Thank you @genesisbakeryltd @nlbothwell for the little taste from home today."

On Monday, the 42-year-old announced she had given birth to a baby boy by sharing a photo of herself cuddling her newborn son.

The Loose Women star was sent delicious treats on St Patrick's Day

The proud mum gushed: "Let us introduce you to our newest addition. ..Frederick (Freddie) George Lampard! We are completely in love @franklampard."

Christine and Frank are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. The former professional footballer is also a doting father to two older girls, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

When it comes to her diet, the Irish TV star has previously confessed that she tries to eat healthily most of the time but doesn't deny herself treats. After all, staying on track with three nutritious and nourishing meals and a workout every day isn't always realistic – especially with a busy career and now two children!

In an interview with The Telegraph, Christine said: "I generally follow the motto of eating like a king, then a prince, then a pauper, as the day goes on, and I need a good breakfast." She went on to describe her usual go-to breakfast: caramelised cherry tomatoes on toast with grilled bacon and two poached eggs, plus coffee.

