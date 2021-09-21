Lisa Faulkner reveals husband John Torode's stepchildren call her 'the feeder' The actress says their kids are so lucky

Celebrity MasterChef star Lisa Faulkner has given fans a glimpse into life at home with her chef husband John Torode and their children.

Lisa is mum to 15-year-old Billie, while John is dad to Jonah, 17, Lulu, 15, and adult children Casper and Marselle from his previous relationships.

Lisa told The Sun how their children have "the best food life you can imagine."

MORE: The Queen's former royal chef explains why she rarely eats at banquets

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa and John share date night video

The actress said that she and John cook whatever the kids ask for dinner as they both adore cooking and if the couple don't know how to cook a particular dish the children request, they figure out how to.

Lisa added: "The kids don’t know how lucky they are when it comes to food. My stepkids call me 'the feeder' and ‘pushover Lisa'."

We're pretty jealous of their children, to be honest – imagine all those tasty meals John and Lisa cook up together.

MORE: We're dying to try Courteney Cox's gluten free biscotti recipe

The couple have their own show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen

Lisa also told the publication how their house guests feel like they're on the couple's cookery show when they come over, as they sit at the breakfast bar and watch the pair cook together. "I think they find it a bit surreal," she said.

In a recent exclusive interview with HELLO!, Lisa revealed: "We tend to cook pretty much everything from scratch, and it's completely 50/50 over who's cooking."

On their ideal date night, she added: "Sometimes we'll make a nice steak, and we have a really good bottle of wine and I'll make the dauphinoise and we'll decide to watch a movie. I love those nights. And actually, I prefer John's cooking – so let's say my ideal date night would be that!"

Lisa wowed fans with her cooking skills on Celebrity MasterChef

Lisa also told us the recipe for a successful relationship. "I don't think there is a secret behind our happy marriage, because it's not a secret," said Lisa.

"We just have a lot of respect for each other. I like him as well as I love him. I really think he's so handsome. But we give each other time, we give each other space. We look after each other. And I think that's probably what it's all about."

MORE: Aldi's sell-out Christmas hamper range is back – from just £19.99