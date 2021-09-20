We're dying to try Courteney Cox's gluten free biscotti recipe The Friends star loves to bake at home

We do love it when A-list stars reveal their favourite foods and now actress Courteney Cox has shared her biscotti recipe with fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Friends star posted a video of herself making the tasty snack at home, writing: "I don’t know what happened to me but I got real serious about these biscottis."

WATCH: Courteney Cox makes biscotti

Courteney's fans got serious Monica vibes from the clip (Courteney's Friends character Monica worked as a chef) and we can totally imagine her whipping up these treats for Joey, Chandler and Co.

"You are a real Monica," said one follower, while another posted, "Tbh never thought of making biscotti but now that you did I’m definitely making it because THAT looks sooooo good."

Courteney shared the full recipe too, so give it a try:

Biscotti Recipe (gluten-free)

INGREDIENTS

3 cups + 2 tablespoons flour (2 cups + 1 tablespoon gluten-free flour and 1 cup + 1 tablespoon almond flour)

1 cup cane sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3/4 bag of really good chocolate chips

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon of vanilla (I use the Madagascar vanilla bean syrup)

3 eggs

2-3 shakes of course sea salt

1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to sprinkle on top before baking

Courteney's amazing-looking biscotti

INSTRUCTIONS

"Preheat oven to 350. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

Take a rectangular baking sheet with lip and make 3 loaves 3" wide using the width of the pan. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over top.

Bake roughly 20 mins or until the cookies are golden brown.

Remove from oven, let cool for 5 minutes and then cut the cookies on an angle.

Place them on their sides and put back into oven for 10 minutes (or for 5 minutes, then turn off oven and let stay for as long as you can leave them. This is the way I do and I find that the cookies are super crispy).

Thanks Julianne Phillips."

