Aldi's sell-out Christmas hamper range is back – from just £19.99 Get your hamper orders in now!

A hamper is the ultimate luxury gift at Christmas. Who doesn't love receiving a gorgeous wicker basket full of all kinds of sweet, savoury and boozy goodies?

Well, time to get organised, as Aldi have just launched their Christmas hamper range, with prices starting from just £19.99. The sought-after hampers sold out quickly last year, so get yours while you can.

The hampers are available to buy online from 27 September and there are nine in the range, including the Sommelier’s Six Wine Hamper, the Ultimate Decadence Hamper and the Ultimate Celebration Hamper.

MORE: 5 best Cadbury advent calendars 2021: Calling all Dairy Milk & Freddo fans

The Aldi Sommelier’s Six Wine Hamper

Let's break this hamper info down…

The Christmas Favourites Hamper is the lowest priced hamper at £19.99, filled with festive picks, including: Specially Selected Strawberry Conserve, Florentines, Chocolate & Salted Caramel Bombe, Moser Roth Milk Chocolate Mountain Bar and a bottle of Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec.

The Aldi Chocolate Celebration Hamper

Chocoholics will love the Chocolate Celebration Hamper, priced £29.99, containing Moser Roth Salted Caramel Chocolate Stirrers, Moser Roth Orange Fruit Creams and Moser Roth Swiss Box.

There's a Vegan Hamper, also priced £29.99, featuring Free From Christmas Pudding, Vegan Cookies, Moser Roth Vegan Salted Caramel Truffles, alongside a bottle of vegan wine.

MORE: 5 best wine advent calendars to toast Christmas this year

The Aldi Vegan Hamper

While the Afternoon Treats Selection Hamper (£39.99) includes everything from tea, coffee, jam and marmalade to chocolate treats, shortbread biscuits, Specially Selected Stollen Bites and Specially Selected Mini Panettone.

The Christmas Feast Hamper, priced £79.99, looks totally divine. Think festive crisps and crackers and a rich selection of sweets and treats including Specially Selected Champagne Pudding and Mini Panettone.

MORE: 13 best advent calendars for foodies – from gourmet cheese, crisps, chilli and marshmallows

Aldi's new Ultimate Decadence Hamper

Those wishing to really push the boat out this Christmas can buy Aldi's new Ultimate Decadence Hamper (£149.99) with 35 items of specially selected treats - everything from chocolates and cakes, including an exquisite 30 month matured Christmas pudding, to sauces and savoury surprises.

Who can think of nothing else than hampers now?

Aldi’s festive hampers are available online via aldi.co.uk/