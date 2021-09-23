Watch: Joe Wicks' kids are so cute helping him make breakfast muffins This video wins the cutest celebrity kids award

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has shared the most adorable new video of his children helping him to make breakfast muffins.

The fitness star posted the clip on his Instagram page, and we have to say, it's the cutest thing we've seen in a while.

"Super easy chocolate and banana breakfast muffins," wrote Joe alongside the video.

WATCH: Joe Wicks makes muffins with his children

The recipe looks seriously yummy and it's quick to make as well.

Joe told fans all you need for the muffins is three ripe bananas, two eggs, one tbsp of baking powder, 75-100g of oats and some dark chocolate. Then you just bake them in the oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes.

Joe's little helpers, Marley and Indie, were unbelievably cute sitting on the worktop throwing ingredients into the bowl.

We're slightly obsessed with Indie's egg cracking technique, which involves taking an egg and squelching it in your hand. It worked a treat though, so not sure why we're doing it the 'proper' way.

His daughter was so sweet as she helped herself to some chocolate pieces and sat with choccie all around her mouth.

Joe's delicious-looking muffins

Joe's fans loved the video, with one commenting: "Love that they love helping you so much," and another saying: "How cute are they???"

"But we need Marley & Indie for help," wrote one fan, and another said, "Indie is my spirit animal straight up robbing the chocolate."

Plenty of fans were dying to try out Joe's recipe which looks so quick and easy for first thing in the morning. "Super cute and super delish. I'm going to make some right now," one follower told him.

We're just off to make some breakfast muffins…

