6 best cookbooks for making authentic cuisine from around the world

There's no denying that after spending over a year at home in our kitchens, we've been reaching for inspiration from the furthest corners of the world.

From light lunches and snacks to substantial dinners, why not discover some of the world's favourite dishes from the comfort of your own home. Each of these cookbooks are packed with authentic recipes from places like India, Spain and Indonesia to Scandinavia.

30 Minute Mowgli by Nisha Katona

Spice-packed, punchy, fresh Indian-inspired dishes to get on the table in 30 minutes or under. This is the food that This Nisha Katona, This Morning chef and founder and creator of the Mowgli Indian restaurants, cooks for her family at home. 30 Minute Mowgli shares over 100 super speedy recipes, made with easily sourced ingredients, that deliver big, bold flavours. Popular recipes include Quick Angry Tandoori, Gingerbread Lamb Steaks and Indian French Toast. Out in November, make sure you pre-order your copy now.

The Latin American Cookbook by Virgilio Martínez

This amazing recipe book documents the vibrant food and culture of one of earth's most extraordinary geographical regions. Often referred to as the 'world's pantry,' the lands and coasts of Latin America yield an almost endless larder of ingredients, and have given rise to globally popular dishes such as arepas, empanadas, sweet breads, tacos, tortillas, tamales, and much more.

Time To Eat by Nadiya Hussain

Many of Nadiya's recipes come from her Bangladeshi roots, and while this book focuses more on time-saving meals using simple store-cupboard ingredients – it's certainly packed with flavour! Take inspiration from her Chicken Shawarma, Bao Buns with Spicy Tuna and Mango Peach Mint Sorbet. The GBBO star has crafted over 100 recipes that will teach you how to be time-smart in the kitchen.

ScandiKitchen: Midsommar: Simply delicious food for summer days

Brontë Aurell, owner of the ScandiKitchen Café in London, has brought her famous flair to over 65 Scandinavian-style recipes that perfectly capture the joy of summer eating. In the warmer months we crave food that is lighter and nourishing - and Scandinavians do summer food so well! For some Scandi balance into your summer meals try tempting breakfasts such as Cinnamon Bun French Toast. Sharing plates such as Smoked Mackerel Rillettes with Rye Crisps are ideal for grazing, while satisfying larger plates include Danish Plaice with Remoulade.

Coconut & Sambal: Recipes from my Indonesian Kitchen by Lara Lee

Discover the vibrant islands of Indonesia straight from your kitchen with these authentic recipes by Indonesian and Australian chef and food writer Lara Lee. You will learn how to create dishes such as Nasi goreng, Beef rendang and Chilli prawn satay as well as a variety of recipes for sambals. Even Drew Barrymore is a huge fan!

Spanish Made Simple by Omar Allibhoy

This wonderful book features 100 foolproof Spanish recipes for every day cooking. Omar guides readers through the basics of key Spanish dishes. The recipes showcase Spanish cuisine's deep flavours and vibrant colours where you can easily learn how to make a paella that packs a punch without spending hours in the kitchen, cook up a tapas feast for friends, and even whip up a delectable Spanish dessert in minutes.

