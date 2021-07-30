Joe Wicks treats daughter Indie to unbelievable rainbow birthday cake The Body Coach threw a birthday party for his little girl

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has marked his daughter Indie's third birthday by sharing a series of snaps on social media, one of which unveiled her epic cake.

The three-year-old was given a towering drip cake covered with rainbow buttercream icing and topped with flowers, butterflies and hearts.

Amongst the icing sugar roses and pink chocolate hearts was a giant pink crown, while a mini unicorn and number three sat on the base. If you ask us, it looks too good to eat!

"Happy 3rd birthday to our little sweetheart Indie. I can’t believe how fast she’s grown," Joe captioned the photos.

Indie clearly enjoyed a princess-themed garden party since the other snaps show the little girl posing in front of her birthday cake dressed as Disney character Elsa from Frozen in a blue sparkly dress.

In the background, Joe and his wife Rosie's mammoth garden was visible, with plush grey seats positioned around rattan outdoor tables holding food and drinks.

Joe Wicks showed off his daughter Indie's third birthday cake

Friends and fans alike rushed to shower Joe's daughter with birthday messages, including Jools Oliver who commented: "Happy 3rd birthday gorgeous Indy." Others, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice her impressive cake.

"Happy birthday Indie. Beautiful cake for a princess," wrote one fan, and a second added: "The cake looks incredible! Happy birthday little Indie x."

Another video shared on Joe's Instagram account revealed he treated Indie to a "unicorn ride" around the garden of their London home.

The family enjoyed a party in the garden

"Indie turned 3 today & wished for a magic unicorn to appear," the doting dad wrote, and his daughter certainly seemed thrilled, grinning for the camera as she was led around their lawn on a Shetland pony.

To celebrate his own birthday last year, the fitness instructor enjoyed a very decadent blue and white cake featuring a mini version of himself made out of icing.

At the time, Joe gave fans a detailed look at the cake, sent to him by Triumph Motorcycles, which was made up of one huge blue and black motorbike tank with a mini Joe sitting on top.

Dressed in a blue leopard print top, protective leather clothing and holding a matching helmet, the figurine even featured the same dark curly hair and mini glasses.

