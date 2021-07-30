﻿
joe-wicks-indie

Joe Wicks treats daughter Indie to unbelievable rainbow birthday cake

The Body Coach threw a birthday party for his little girl

Nichola Murphy

The Body Coach Joe Wicks has marked his daughter Indie's third birthday by sharing a series of snaps on social media, one of which unveiled her epic cake.

The three-year-old was given a towering drip cake covered with rainbow buttercream icing and topped with flowers, butterflies and hearts.

Amongst the icing sugar roses and pink chocolate hearts was a giant pink crown, while a mini unicorn and number three sat on the base. If you ask us, it looks too good to eat!

"Happy 3rd birthday to our little sweetheart Indie. I can’t believe how fast she’s grown," Joe captioned the photos.

Indie clearly enjoyed a princess-themed garden party since the other snaps show the little girl posing in front of her birthday cake dressed as Disney character Elsa from Frozen in a blue sparkly dress.

In the background, Joe and his wife Rosie's mammoth garden was visible, with plush grey seats positioned around rattan outdoor tables holding food and drinks.

indie-birthday-cake

Joe Wicks showed off his daughter Indie's third birthday cake

Friends and fans alike rushed to shower Joe's daughter with birthday messages, including Jools Oliver who commented: "Happy 3rd birthday gorgeous Indy." Others, meanwhile, couldn't help but notice her impressive cake. 

"Happy birthday Indie. Beautiful cake for a princess," wrote one fan, and a second added: "The cake looks incredible! Happy birthday little Indie x."

Another video shared on Joe's Instagram account revealed he treated Indie to a "unicorn ride" around the garden of their London home.

indie-garden-cake

The family enjoyed a party in the garden

"Indie turned 3 today & wished for a magic unicorn to appear," the doting dad wrote, and his daughter certainly seemed thrilled, grinning for the camera as she was led around their lawn on a Shetland pony. 

To celebrate his own birthday last year, the fitness instructor enjoyed a very decadent blue and white cake featuring a mini version of himself made out of icing. 

At the time, Joe gave fans a detailed look at the cake, sent to him by Triumph Motorcycles, which was made up of one huge blue and black motorbike tank with a mini Joe sitting on top. 

Dressed in a blue leopard print top, protective leather clothing and holding a matching helmet, the figurine even featured the same dark curly hair and mini glasses.

