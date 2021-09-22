Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik treat daughter Khai to insane first birthday cake The toddler turned one at the weekend

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a very important milestone to celebrate this weekend, their daughter Khai's first birthday – and they did so in style.

MORE: Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect

The couple, who have been together since 2015, celebrated the special event at their New York apartment, and thankfully the model, 26, shared several photos with her fans.

READ: Gigi Hadid issues public plea over daughter Khai's safety

RELATED: Gigi Hadid makes candid comment about being a new mum to baby Khai

Taking to her Stories, Gigi revealed Khai was treated to a Word Party-themed celebration. Word Party is a popular animated children's television series that airs on Netflix and features four adorable baby animals, Franny the Cheetah, Bailey the Elephant, Kip the Wallaby, and Lulu the Panda.

Khai was treated to an incredible Word Party cake

"My baby turned one this weekend," the mother-of-one wrote alongside a picture that showed her apartment's terrace decked out with balloons, including a giant one featuring Lulu the Panda.

Gigi and Zayn pulled out all the stops and also set up an incredible play area for the youngster and her toddler friends, including a ball pit and bouncy castle.

Mini guests were treated to a fun-filled day

But the showstopper element was no doubt the three-tier cake. Khai was treated to a Word Party cake featuring all the show's characters as well as tons of edible balloons, a big rainbow and a pink number one.

"The most amazing WORD PARTY cake we could have ever asked for… from mia famiglia. @carlosbakery @buddyvalastro special thanks @jessacakes16," Gigi wrote alongside the incredible picture.

The party was held at the couple's NY apartment

The intimate family party was held at the couple's $4million apartment in Manhattan.

The property has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen, all of which Gigi renovated throughout 2019.

Within her apartment building she also has a concierge, storage and a fitness centre.