Heartbreaking reason Duchess Camilla will never cut out dairy from her diet Prince Charles' wife is passionate about educating young women

It's well known that milk and dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt are good for keeping your bones strong as you age, being great sources of protein and calcium.

Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, is an advocate of including calcium-rich foods in one's diet, but the story behind her dietary decision is tinged with sadness.

On a past visit to mark the launch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society at the Science Museum in London, Camilla suggested trends like 'clean eating', which can see people cut out calcium-rich foods, are "the worst thing to do".

"It is this ridiculous dieting, cutting out dairy and all the things that are good for your bones," she told the Daily Mail. "These girls see 'Skinny Lizzies' in a magazine and they all want to be thin. It's about social media, too."

The Duchess, who is president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, tragically lost her mother Rosalind to the fragile bone disease in 1994, at age 72, while her grandmother also suffered from the disease, and passed away in 1986.

Camilla's parents on their wedding day

In a recent interview with Gloria Hunniford for the BBC, Camilla recalled her mother's health battle: "I remember when a friend of hers came in one day just to give her a hug, her rib broke," she explained. "It was as bad as that."

Gloria asked Camilla if she worries about the younger generation of her family.

"I think my daughter's generation does listen," she explained. "It's just getting through to grandchildren. But, you know, they're starting to be teenagers. I would show them pictures of my mother, before and after she got osteoporosis. I would make them look at photographs and say, 'Look, if you don't take care, that's what will happen to you'."

Camilla and Charles cheese tasting together

Mother-of-two Camilla is known to enjoy cooking and creating meals that include dairy.

Clarence House's official Instagram page previously shared one of Prince Charles' favourite brunch recipes – cheesy baked eggs – which looked absolutely delicious. The Duchess has also been photographed enjoying cheese tastings at royal engagements.

