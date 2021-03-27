Victoria Beckham reveals her lunch - and it’s everything you need to boost your skin It's one of the secrets of the fashion mogul's youthful appearance.

Victoria Beckham wasn’t kidding when she revealed her love for avocados.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's fans are obsessed with flattering cut-out dress

The fashion mogul, who said she eats “three or four avocados a day”, shared a photo of her lunch on Sunday as she hilariously compared it to her son Romeo’s fast food meal.

Avocados are one of VB's go-to foods

In Victoria’s lunch snap, a white plate topped with fresh slices of avocado and smoked salmon sits next to three lemons. Meanwhile, an In-N-Out burger and fries sit on a white plate in Romeo’s lunch photo. “Lunch on set for @romeobeckham...and lunch on set for me,” the former Spice Girl captioned the snaps.

The fashionista has made it no secret she maintains a healthy diet - and her glowing skin and toned figure are proof that her discipline has paid off.

Romeo has a thing for Los Angeles-staple In-N-Out

Victoria’s diet consists of healthy, balanced meals that don’t include any milk or cheese. Avocados happen to be one of VB's go-to foods, and she told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and credits them for keeping her skin healthy.

And it makes total sense. According to Healthline, avocados help minimize breakouts, improve overall skin health, and prevent skin damage. The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon help maintain the skin’s elasticity, keeps it looking supple, and gives it a glow, per the Huffington Post.

MORE: Royal comfort food! The Queen's hearty dinner recipe takes 10 minutes

Fresh fish is also a favorite of Victoria's, and she revealed there was one particular dish that she labeled as "life-changing".

In 2018, she shared a photo of her lunch on her Instagram Stories that showed a delicious-looking dish of tequila and lime-infused jumbo prawns.

Victoria loves including prawns in her meals

For breakfast, VB ditches the traditional early morning drinks of tea and coffee and takes two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar instead.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks like a goddess in dreamy white maxi dress

Sharing a picture of the bottle on Instagram, she encouraged fans to "be brave", while revealing she has her daily dose first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water," she said.

Victoria recently shared a photo of her sons - and they're growing up so fast!

While that may seem an unusual start to the day, Victoria follows it up with traditional breakfast foods including smoothies and cereal.

Known in the Beckham household as the "green monster" breakfast smoothie, Victoria revealed she likes to blend a nutritious mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli, and chia seeds in her Nutribullet - so she's off to a good start with her five-a-day!

When she's not sipping on a smoothie, Victoria enjoys a bowl of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain breakfast cereal, which she said was "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.