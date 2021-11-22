Kelly Brook reveals she is an 'emotional eater' as she discusses weight struggles - exclusive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether she’s wrapped up in a cosy coat for a walk through autumn leaves or enjoying a night out in a figure-hugging dress, Kelly Brook is always the epitome of glamour.

But as she joins us for an exclusive photoshoot, the popular Heart Radio presenter, who lives in North London with her boyfriend of six years, actor and model Jeremy Parisi, tells HELLO! how it is only now she has found contentment after struggling with her weight during lockdown. "I’m so happy," she says. "I love my job, coming home to Jeremy, walking our Cavapoo Teddy and planting flowers in our garden.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances on yacht during Mallorca holiday

"It’s good to take your foot off the pedal a bit and be content with what you’ve got instead of striving for what you don’t have," she adds. "I’m kinder to myself now and taking time to reflect during the pandemic brought me to this place.

"Although I lost direction when it came to eating healthily, I’ve regained control and feel so much better."

Kelly revealed she struggled with her weight during lockdown

Kelly, an ambassador for SlimFast, credits its 3.2.1. plan – having three meal-replacement shakes, two snacks and one main meal a day – with helping her manage her weight and restore the balance.

She has also released her first Seasonal Sensations cookery calendar to help other women get back on track, too, after finding herself, like so many others during lockdown, comfort eating to feel better.

"I was anxious about life, the future and what was happening in the world," she tells us. "I’m an emotional eater and was cooking and eating more than I should and then going back for seconds.

The Heart Radio star credits Slimfast's 3.2.1. plan with helping her manage her weight

"I’d run to the fridge and get a tub of ice cream and went a bit mad in the kitchen, buying a breadmaker, a pizza oven, a barbecue and a gelato maker."

