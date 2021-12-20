The Queen is known to have a lengthy breakfast at her homes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle: first tea and biscuits and then a sit-down meal to start the day.

One of her favourite breakfast dishes is really quite surprising, however, and we wonder how many of you have tried it – it's one of those 'love it or hate it' type foods. The monarch is said to enjoy this controversial yet nutrient-rich meal both for breakfast and as a late-night snack.

WATCH: The Queen's favourite foods revealed

Dying to know what it is? Well, the Queen's favourite breakfast was revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver.

An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle. The royal sisters were wandering around the castle when they came across a "compelling aroma".

The Queen is a fan of kippers and smoked haddock

The anecdote revealed: "Fascinated, they traced the smell to its source and found themselves outside the private kitchen of Mrs Alice Bruce, then housekeeper at the castle. They politely knocked on the door and were welcomed into the old-fashion kitchen with its great iron oven range – and its frying kippers. Mrs Bruce gave the princesses their first taste of kipper, and showed them how to cook the fish as well.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

Charles Oliver worked for the royal family his entire life, born the son of a palace servant, also named Charles. His memories and anecdotes were compiled into a book and edited by Paul Fishman and Fiorella Busoni. The book also features recipes for dishes that the Queen and her family enjoy.

The monarch is "absolutely a chocoholic"

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has previously spoken to HELLO! about what it was like to cook for the monarch. Darren, who worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, revealed that the Queen is not really a foodie at heart but she was "absolutely a chocoholic". "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie," said Darren.

"For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites. For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison."

