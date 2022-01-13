Nadia Sawalha's 'disgraceful behaviour' leaves Loose Women fans in stitches The Loose Women took to Instagram to share the news

Nadia Sawalha left fans in stitches on Wednesday night after taking to Instagram to reveal her "disgraceful behaviour" in bed.

READ: Nadia Sawalha's controversial home decision will divide fans

In a hilarious video, Nadia revealed she had secretly ordered a McDonald's delivery while husband Mark Adderly and daughter Maddy thought she had gone to bed. The Loose Women star told fans she had disguised the delivery as an Amazon order, before tucking into two Big Mac burgers and fries and a McFlurry ice cream.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha reveals her 'disgraceful behaviour' in bed

"I’ve just done something really disgraceful in bed!!" Nadia captioned her video, adding several laughing emojis to her post.

"Tell me all about your disgraceful behaviours!" Nadia asked fans, prompting a response in the comments.

SEE: Nadia Sawalha's family home is so beautiful - take a tour

MORE: Nadia Sawalha supported by fans after impassioned outburst

Nadia left fans in stitches after revealing her sneaky order

"You’ve won Wednesday here Nadia," commented McDonald's official Instagram account, while a fan penned: "Omg…. This is my idea of complete heaven! Love it - and hurry up before the ice cream is just cream! I’ve too many disgraceful things to share and terrified I’ll be found out!"

"The Joy, glee and satisfaction coming from you is wonderful! Gwarn," wrote a third fan.

Addressing fans concerns that Nadia's husband and daughter will discover her secret, Nadia went on to tell fans: "They never look at my insta!! Well Mark does… sometimes."

Nadia's comic video comes just days after her Loose Women colleague Coleen Nolan stated that she was taking legal action over news reports that claimed she had been at the centre of rows – including an alleged clash with Nadia.

Nadia alongside her Loose Women co-stars Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore

While Saira Khan, Brenda Edwards, Janet Street-Porter, Carol McGiffin and Denise Welch have all since defended Coleen, Nadia has chosen not to comment on the rumours.

However, she opened up about another source of upset in a video posted on Tuesday evening, in which the star was visibly emotional.

In the seven-minute clip, the mum-of-two shared that she was "overwhelmed" at the news that Number 10 employees held a get-together during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.