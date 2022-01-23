Amanda Holden's towering birthday cake for daughter Hollie is fit for the Queen The Britain's Got Talent star went all out for her daughter's special day

Celebrations are underway in Amanda Holden's household, as the doting mother-of-two celebrated her youngest daughter Hollie's birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her daughter when she was younger, The Britain's Got Talent star wrote: "This little munchkin turns 10 today. Hollie Rose Hughes #HRH," revealing the sweet royal-inspired nickname for her daughter. Amanda then shared a photo of Hollie's jaw-dropping birthday cake - and it's literally fit for a queen.

Featuring two stacked tiers of sponge, Hollie's cake made by Dazzle and Fizz was iced with gold and black icing and decorated with golden fondant stars.

The ten-year-old looked so stylish for the occasion, matching her glittering tulle dress to the sparkling candles used to top her decadent bake.

Amanda's daughter Hollie looked thrilled with the incredible bake

"We had a Holly 'would' party," Amanda continued, sharing a photo of her daughter beaming at the indulgent sweet treat.

The star's eldest daughter Lexi also celebrating her 16th birthday this month, and Amanda proudly shared a new snapshot of her firstborn – which caused quite a stir in the process.

Fans were quick to react with a huge number commenting on Lexi's beauty. "She's beautiful," wrote Sadie Frost, while Stacey Dooley echoed: "So stuns!"

"Total Mini-Me! Congratulations!" another fan wrote, as a fourth remarked: "Happy birthday Lexi. Can't believe how grown up she is Amanda. Stunning x." "OMG - supermodel!!" a fifth said.

Amanda shared a beautiful photo of daughter Lexi to mark her birthday

It's been a busy week for Amanda, who made her return to Britain's Got Talent alongside judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Heart Radio presenter debuted a seriously glamorous look on the red carpet at the London Palladium as the latest series of BGT kicked off.

Dressed to impress, Amanda rocked a lilac ensemble including the most incredible sparkly top. Layered over a nude-coloured bra, her sheer top featured long sleeves and cut-out shoulders, and it was embellished with hundreds of crystals.

She teamed it with high-waisted flared trousers that highlighted her toned waist, a matching bag and coordinating heels. Gorgeous!

