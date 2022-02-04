Phillip Schofield reveals his comfort food amid Covid battle The This Morning host is remaining upbeat

Like many Brits right now, This Morning host Phillip Scofield is currently in quarantine at home with COVID-19 – and he's found a great way to cheer himself up.

The star took to his Instagram Stories to reveal the comfort foods he's been eating while isolating, and the photos have sent us right back to our childhoods.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha's scrambled egg recipe

"Dippy egg and soldiers," wrote Phillip on a picture of his breakfast. He added: "I'm regressing to my childhood…. And I still only like the yolk #quarantine."

We can totally relate to that – who else only likes the yolk?

Phillip's childhood meal

The TV presenter then shared another snap of his bowl of popcorn, telling fans: "So deeply engrossed in @nbcthisisus. I actually pretended TO MYSELF that the popcorn needed to be eaten because it was out of date #quarantine."

Dippy eggs and popcorn sound like the perfect comfort foods for dealing with Covid, we'd say.

Popcorn for Phil during his Covid isolation

The father-of-two announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, simply sharing a lateral flow showing two red lines.

"Well [expletive]!!" he said alongside a face palm emoji. He revealed his symptoms, writing: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

Phillip then made an appearance on This Morning via Zoom on Tuesday morning and said that while his only symptom was a "high temperature", he was "a little bit worried" about not being able to present Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

Phil and Holly host Dancing on Ice together

He said: "There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there. We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday."

While Phillip was away, Alison Hammond and Vernon Kay each took their turn to stand-in for the regular presenter alongside Rochelle Humes. Rochelle had been covering for Holly for two weeks while she focused on filming for the new BBC show Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival, HELLO! understands.

As of Thursday, Holly was back in her normal hosting spot on the sofa. Get well soon Phil, and keep eating those eggs!

