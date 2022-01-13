Helen Skelton's daily diet revealed: Countryfile host's breakfast, lunch and dinner

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton leads a busy life as a mum-of-three, so it's no surprise that the star likes to eat a well-balanced, healthy diet.

Married to rugby player Richie Myler, with whom she shares sons Ernie, six, Louis, four, and their newborn baby, Helen is known for her love of the great outdoors and keeping fit.

Want to know what the 38-year-old TV star eats in a day? Read on…

What does Helen Skelton eat for breakfast?

Helen previously teamed up with British Lion eggs and shared several breakfast recipes with HELLO!. One of her favourites was a salmon and egg wrap, which looks absolutely delicious – a perfect way to start the day.

The salmon and egg breakfast wrap

The star also enjoys recipes like 'veggie breakfast scramble' and a 'muesli and berry egg wrap' – we'd never have thought of combining muesli and egg!

What does Helen Skelton eat for lunch?

As Helen is often out and about filming, she gets to try some amazing and unusual dishes as part of her job.

Helen with her husband Richie and children

In an interview for the Countryfile website, the presenter remembered one special meal she ate containing seaweed when filming scientist Jonathan Williams of the Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company.

After picking seaweed together, Helen says: "We went back and made seaweed pasta, with crab and prawns. It was like a seafood risotto. It wasn’t pasta with a bit of seaweed, the seaweed was the pasta. I was more interested in the kelp and the laver that he dries down to make condiments. I had it for lunch on a fried egg butty. It adds a good flavour and made a boring sandwich really interesting."

What does Helen Skelton eat for dinner?

Like the rest of us parents, Helen loves an evening off cooking and a recent trip out for sushi with husband Richie was just the ticket. "We didn’t cook. That is all," wrote Helen besides the photo on her Instagram page.

Richie and Helen go for sushi

The star is clearly a seafood fan as she also loves British staple, fish and chips.

Telling her Instagram followers of her go-to fish supper while speaking of her TV show Food Fraud, Helen said: "Do we know what we are eating?? For me the best fish and chips in the country are in Whitby - top-notch from source to plate but ELSEWHERE some endangered species have been mislabelled and ended up under the batter.... food fraud ...... does it matter and what does it mean is what we are talking about on @itvtonight this week."

Helen loves her fish and chips

Back at home, Helen enjoys growing her own vegetables – as many of us did in lockdown.

The star grew her own veg in lockdown

She shared a photo of her impressive haul, posting: "Well I thought the world would be back to normal by the time this came out of the ground #growyourownfood #veg #lockdownproject."

