Hailey Bieber's viral 'pizza toast' almost broke the internet - and here's the recipe

If, like us, you've been stuck in an endless cycle of making Gigi Hadid's vodka pasta, you'll be delighted to know that another epic model dish is swiftly making its way to break the Internet. Introducing Hailey Bieber's pizza toast.

What may sound simple is actually an ultra-indulgent, mouthwatering meal consisting of truffle oil, fresh burrata, warm marinara and juicy tomatoes layered on pillowy sourdough. First posted on Hailey's TikTok account, fans have been quick to jump on the trend, with several swooning over the thought that Justin Bieber also dines out on this dish.



WATCH: Hailey Bieber shares the recipe for her quick and easy pizza toast

Hailey's TikTok video, which gained almost 2 million views in just 24 hours, takes fans through the model's step-by-step process of making her favourite lunch.

Fans were quick to comment on the recipe video, rushing to share their love for the Italian-inspired dish. "Watch everyone try this now like the Gigi Hadid vodka pasta or Emily Mariko's salmon rice bowl," commented one viewer.

Hailey loves to eat pizza

"I just know Justin loves your cooking," commented another, while a third penned: "I never thought I'd learn how to make pizza toast from THE Hailey Bieber but I'm here for it."

So, without further ado, this is exactly how you make Hailey Bieber's epic 'pizza toast'. Bon Apetit!

INGREDIENTS

Sourdough

Butter

Tomatoes

Marinara Sauce

Parmesan cheese

Burrata

Olive Oil

Truffle Oil

Lemon

Salt

Optional

Red Pepper Flakes

Oregano

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Slice sourdough and butter it on both sides, then drizzle with truffle oil (to taste). Add to a griddle or frying pan and cook until golden on both sides.

Step 2

Once toasted, layer on fresh burrata and top with sliced tomatoes dressed in lemon juice, olive oil and salt. Add a little more truffle oil (because, y'know, truffle).

Step 3

Heat up your favourite marinara sauce. Step 4 Bake in the oven at 375 F / 190 C until cheese starts to melt. Step 5 Pour over warm marinara, then top with freshly grated parmesan, oregano and red pepper flakes.

