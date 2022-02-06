Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treat son Beau to epic birthday cake - see it to believe it! Fans can't get enough of the towering two-tiered bake!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field-Williams marked the second birthday of their youngest son Beau on Saturday, treating the two-year-old to an incredible snow-themed birthday cake.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse inside their son's epic birthday celebrations spent with family and friends, mother-of-four Ayda shared several photos from Beau's special day, which involved an epic snow slide, polar bear balloons and a towering white birthday cake topped with an edible snow globe.

The show-stopping cake featured several layers of sponge iced with white buttercream, bobbly 'snow' and edible snowflakes and was no doubt enjoyed by Robbie and Ayda's other children, Teddy, eight, Charlie, five, and Colette (Coco), three.

The towering two-tiered bake was topped with polar bear figurines and small pine trees - looking just like something out of Disney's Frozen.

Robbie and Ayda treated their son to an incredible snow globe cake

"Tik Tik Beau…Two years on and you’ve kept us on our toe, toe, toes :) You are full of energy and joy, my beautiful little boy," wrote Ayda.

"We love you with all our hearts and souls. Happy 2nd Birthday!!!" she continued.

Videos shared to Ayda's Instagram show the two-year-old was also treated to an array of delicious treats, including cotton candy snowmen and cheesy tomato pizza bites.

Fans rushed to comment on the star's heartwarming family video and wish little Beau a happy birthday.

Little Beau was surprised with cotton candy snowmen

"That's fantastic... Happy birthday Beau. Can't believe he's two and those curls are just too cute!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Wow, what a party! Happy birthday Beau, it must’ve been a wonderful day…"

"Happy birthday little Beau, 2 years! Enjoy your party. Eat a lot of cake!" wrote a third fan.

It's been a busy week for mum Ayda, who revealed some "sibling rivalry" between her children on Monday, as she said her son Charlie wanted to throw a party in his bedroom, 24 hours after his big sister Teddy had hosted one of her own.

The mum-of-four took to Instagram Stories to showcase the party setup in her seven-year-old son's bedroom, offering a look at the fun décor and Charlie's amazing bed in the process.

"Charlie decided to throw his own party in his bedroom tonight… #siblingrivalry," Ayda captioned a photo, which showed multi-coloured lights strung across the youngster's bed.

