Carrie Underwood's jaw-dropping birthday cake needs to be seen to be believed The country music singer celebrated her 39th birthday

Carrie Underwood was feeling the love on Thursday as she rang in her 39th birthday with her family.

The country music singer appeared to have been truly pampered on her special day and shared an incredible photo of her mouth-watering birthday cake that looked almost too good to eat. The towering dessert was decorated in pink icing with "Happy Birthday Mommy' written across it in silver lettering.

The cake was placed on a white base with pink powdered sugar scattered around it. There were also pink and silver edible spheres of varying sizes artfully placed on the top of the cake and flowing down the side in a waterfall effect.

Clearly delighted with her delicious-looking treat, Carrie proudly showed off the creation on Instagram alongside the caption: "Feeling loved this evening! Thanks for all the birthday wishes, everyone! I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet! "

Fans were quick to react and wish the singer many happy returns, with one responding: "Beautiful cake! Hope the boys spoiled you & you got lots of gardening done today!"

Carrie's incredible birthday cake looked delicious

A second said: "Happy Birthday Carrie. May your special day be as special as you are." A third added: "Happy Birthday Carrie! I am so thankful you were born."

Many other fans believed that Carrie's comment hinted that she will soon be releasing new music, especially after her previous post which saw her singing into a microphone in a studio.

But her biggest clue came from her caption, which read: "So, I did a thing."

Carrie dropped a huge hint new music is on the way

Fans immediately expressed their hope that she was releasing fresh tunes and commented: "NEW MUSIC!!! SO EXCITED," and another added: "You're torturing us!! How about real soon instead of Carrie 'soon' PLEASEEEE."

Others added: "Omg! New album?" and "WHAT!? YEEESSSS," while there were plenty of praying hand emojis and excitement among fans.

