Carrie Underwood wows in leg-lengthening micro shorts at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood gave fans and the star-studded audience a treat at the ACM Awards on Monday – not only did she look stunning on the red carpet, but she pulled off a winning look during her performance too.

The country superstar swapped her custom Dolce & Gabbana sparkly mini dress for a pair of leg-lengthening, leather micro shorts teamed with a sparkly, one-shouldered top during her duet of If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean.

Carrie looked incredible and her endless, sculpted legs almost stole the show after she floated down to the stage on a swing.

She completed her look with studded platform boots and kept the same blow-dried locks she sported throughout the evening but added a more intense smokey eye for her stage look.

This was Carrie's third look of the night. Following the red carpet, the singer changed into a multi-colored mini dress that grabbed all the attention from her adoring fans in the crowd.

Carrie's sculpted legs stole the show

Carrie oozed glamour with her perfectly styled hair and glossy makeup and sparkled under the stage lights as she accepted the Single of the Year award for If I Didn't Love You alongside Jason.

Carrie opted for a different outfit once inside the stadium

The mom-of-two is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.

Carrie looked phenomenal in her custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress

The show also saw performances from some of country music's finest, including Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

Kelly Clarkson also rocked up for her special tribute to Dolly Parton.

