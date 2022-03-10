Carrie Underwood teases huge news as fans go wild with excitement The mom-of-two is set to reveal something major

Carrie Underwood sent country music fans into a tailspin on Wednesday, when she took to social media with an uplifting message.

The star shared a snapshot of herself singing into a microphone in a studio and captioned the image: "So, I did a thing."

Fans immediately rushed to express their hope that she was releasing fresh tunes and commented: "NEW MUSIC!!! SO EXCITED," and another added: "You're torturing us!! How about real soon instead of Carrie 'soon' PLEASEEEE."

Others added: "Omg! New album?" and "WHAT!? YEEESSSS," while there were plenty of praying hand emojis and excitement among fans.

Her teasing post comes as Carrie prepares to return to Las Vegas for the next run of her REFLECTION residency.

It's been a very busy time for the mom-of-two, who also blew fans away at the recent ACM Awards.

Carrie's fans are hoping for some new music

Not only were her outfits show-stopping but her tribute to fellow musician, Miranda Lambert, was the talk of the town.

After Miranda won the Entertainer of the Year award, Carrie immediately congratulated her.

Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London.

Carrie is gearing up to return to Las Vegas

Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".

"It is always wonderful because there are so many incredibly talented women in this genre, and Miranda is long overdue for winning this award so I couldn't be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music and in this industry," Carrie said.

"There were a lot of incredible females on stage tonight and I look forward to more of that happening."

