This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes celebrated her daughter Alaia-Mai's 8th birthday with the most showstopping LA-inspired birthday cake.

Admitting her daughter has an unusual love for the star-studded location since watching YouTube videos, the glamorous mum-of-three wrote: "She's OBSESSED with LA… So I tried to bring Beverley Hills to North London…".

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes totally spoil daughter Aliai-Mai for her 8th birthday

Rochelle shared an image of Alaia-Mai's incredible birthday cake handmade by Sweet Nellys cake company, which featured multiple layers of delicious sponge, pastel pink and cream striped icing and "Alaia Hills" handwritten in edible ink.

The cake really was a showstopper, topped with a giant pink flamingo cupcake, fresh flowers and sprigs of green leaves - a cake of Instagram dreams!

The incredible LA-inspired birthday cake had several layers and handmade decoration

The star admitted her little one turning eight was quite the family milestone. Sharing a heartwarming video to Instagram with photos of Alaia-Mai, Rochelle wrote: "Our first baby is 8. Happy birthday to the girl that made me a Mama. I'm not quite sure how I have an 8-year-old? But what a gem I have. We are so lucky she's ours…"

Friends of Rochelle rushed to the comments to send their well wishes to little Alaia – and she has quite the celebrity fan base! Fellow presenter Stacey Dooley wrote: "Happppppy bday Alaia Mai!" whilst Alesha Dixon shared: "Awwww happy birthday darling".

Aston Merrygold, former JLS boyband member with dad Marvin Humes also wrote: "HBD gorgeous girl" with a red heart emoji.

The This Morning pair have an incredibly close bond with their daughter, and often take to social media to share heartwarming photos of their three children's achievements.

Rochelle and her daughter have a very close bond

Recently, mum Rochelle and dad Marvin couldn't have sounded more proud as they gushed over the moment Alaia-Mai cooked them a delicious home-cooked meal. The couple are also parents to Valentina, three, and baby Blake, who is six months old.

