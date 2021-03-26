Rochelle Humes' daily diet: The This Morning star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The This Morning star never restricts herself with diets

Rochelle Humes is not one for dieting. Despite having a busy schedule juggling her presenting role on This Morning and looking after her three children Alaia-Mai, seven, Valentina, four, and five-month-old son Blake, she still chooses healthy, home-cooked meals – most of the time, anyway!

In an interview with Heat Magazine, she said: "I've never been that person who's into dieting, because I can't sustain it.

"I did a diet once and it was awful and made me miserable - I would never do it again.

Meanwhile, she also recently told HELLO! of her "everything in moderation" approach to her diet: "My theory is, if you’ve made it at home with love, how bad is it going to be? If it’s not made with any nasties or additives, it’s alright. I don’t obsess over diet - life’s too short to not eat the cake!"

Wondering what's on the menu for Rochelle and Marvin at home? We've rounded up everything we know...

What does Rochelle Humes eat for breakfast?

If Rochelle leaves her husband Marvin in charge, then the family start the day with a filling breakfast. "I only cook breakfast in the house… I like to think I'm decent at breakfast, I go full out!! Full English breakfast!! I'm lucky that Roch is a great cook and does the majority in the house, I'm not doing anything new, just what I know I'm good at really, Aha!" Marvin told HELLO!.

But she's also a fan of a matcha latte and fruit in the mornings, too.

What does Rochelle Humes eat for lunch?

During her third pregnancy, the TV star revealed she loved to snack on a ham and cheese toastie – so much so that she joked that she ate them 'hourly'!

Alongside a photo of the scrumptious toasted sandwich, with a dollop of aioli, she wrote: "If you know me you know I've got a couple of weeks left of pregnancy when this starts to happen daily (hourly)."

For more healthy options, Rochelle loves falafel or salads made up of green salad leaves, peppers, onions, tomatoes, sweetcorn and cauliflower.

What does Rochelle Humes eat for dinner?

During a chat with HELLO!, Marvin revealed their date nights tend to include Japanese food. He said: "When Roch and I used to go out to restaurants, which seems like a long time ago, our favourite cuisine is Japanese, and in London, we have a lot of Japanese restaurants. That's always our go-to first choice of cuisines."

But when at home, Marvin's guilty pleasure is Indian cuisine while Rochelle loves a Sunday roast. She previously admitted: "My ultimate cheat meal, and my last meal if I was on death row, would be a roast dinner. I'm just such a Sunday roast fan. But I also want the dessert - I want the cheese board."

Rochelle is also a fabulous cook who often shows off her tasty dinners on Instagram, such as cottage pie with baked beans and broccoli, and spaghetti bolognese – the latter of which included a dash of Marvin's red wine.

