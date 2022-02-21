Rochelle Humes looks ultra luxe in must-see blazer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Considering Rochelle Humes would look sensational in a hoodie and tracksuits, when the This Morning presenter treats fans to a date night outfit it leaves us totally speechless. Rochelle recently jetted off to Dubai with husband Marvin to enjoy an idyllic getaway basking in the Middle Eastern sun.

READ: Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

The star wore a pristine white short-sleeved blazer dress from designer label Off-White featuring a whimsical embroidered logo on the back, lapels and folded sleeve hems. She paired the dress with a white woven leather handbag from Bottega Veneta, completing the wholly angelic look with a touch of refinement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout

Some black and white barely-there heels elevated the outfit, which we would all like to see hanging in our wardrobes. Rochelle accessorised with some gold jewellery, including a beautiful, simple gold pendant, eye-catching rose gold watch and metallic bangles. She styled her dark hair in a low bun with some curled bangs shaping her face.

Rochelle took to Instagram to share some photos of the must-see look. The star captioned the series: "Oppppaaaaaa," in reference to the luxury Greek restaurant where her and husband Marvin were dining.

Rochelle looked stunning in white

In addition to some stunning outfit shots, Rochelle also posted videos of her dancing to traditional Greek tunes, smashing plates in alignment with Greek tradition and devouring a mouthwatering meal with friends.

SEE: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside seriously luxe bathroom with intimate bath photo

Fans couldn't get enough of Rochelle's radiant look. One commented: "Looking beautiful and happy," while another penned: "Absolutely LOVE that dress and whole outfit." A third added: "Looking fabulous as always."

Rochelle and Marvin wowed in their designer outfits

Do you agree? If so, we've found a great replica of Rochelle's luxury look from Ted Baker for sunshine-soaked weekends away. This sleeveless edition features tailored details, lapels and a wrap composition, finding the perfect blend of formal and fun. Dress the look up with some strappy heels or dress down with sandals for a daytime approach.

White Wrap Tailored Mini Dress, £119, Ted Baker

MORE: Rochelle Humes treated daughter to a showstopping birthday cake – you won't believe it

Rochelle recently wowed fans in a couples workout video shared via social media. The TV presenter gave followers a glimpse into her and Marvin's gym sessions while looking flawless in a cream sports bra and navy leggings, wearing her brunette hair swept back into a sleek ponytail.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.