Rochelle Humes looks sensational during couples' workout with Marvin

Just when we thought we couldn’t be more obsessed with Rochelle Humes, we were proven wrong. The former The Saturdays singer posted a sweet insight into her couples workout with husband JLS singer Marvin. The star looked flawless in a cream sports bra and navy leggings during a gym session, wearing her brunette hair swept back into a sleek ponytail.

The 32-year-old mother-of-three shared the snaps of her gym session with her Instagram followers. Posting videos of herself using various gym equipment including a Pilates machine and core roller, Rochelle offered fans a sneak peak into her workout routines accompanied by her husband.

Taking to social media, Rochelle posted the videos via Instagram Stories with the hilarious caption: "When I ask my Hubby to film…perv!!!" The video depicted Marvin cheekily zooming in on Rochelle's perfectly toned physique as she exercised.

Other clips shared included Rochelle using the core roller to strengthen and define her abs, in addition to a post-workout mirror selfie that accentuated the star's willowy figure.

Rochelle recently garnered attention following her appearance on the podcast Diary of a CEO, hosted by Dragon's Den investor Steven Bartlett.

The star discussed recent controversies that led to her receiving death threats that deeply affected her personal life. Host Steven described Rochelle on Instagram as one of the most “pleasant, wonderful, and authentic guests" he has hosted on the podcast.

Rochelle glowed in her post-workout selfie

Rochelle was equally as complimentary about Steven, captioning an Instagram post about their discussion: "He really is as you see, an intelligent, inspiring and kind man. So thankful to him for creating a space to talk so open and honestly. If you haven’t listened yet I’ll put a link in my stories."

Rochelle and Marvin have been married since 2012

Heartfelt support poured in after from fans and friends. Model Chloe Lloyd commented: "So great," with a love heart emoji. Another fan added: "Amazing listen. So lovely to hear your story, extremely genuine and inspiring." It seems our love for Rochelle has no boundaries.