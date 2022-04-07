Michelle Keegan's radiant selfie lights up Instagram - what's her skin secret? The Brassic actress has a flawless complexion

Michelle Keegan's enviable glow lit up Instagram on Thursday after the Brassic star shared a radiant makeup-free selfie on her Story - and her diet could be the secret behind her complexion.

The wife of Mark Wright looked gorgeous and glowing as she cosied up to her dachshund Phoebe in the back of a taxi. Michelle, 34, tied her flowing brunette locks into a neat ponytail, accessorising with chunky gold hoops and a nineties inspired scrunchie. What a vibe!

There's no denying Michelle's glowing complexion and thick, glossy hair are the talk of the town on social media, proven by her latest Instagram post. Fans rushed to comment on the Our Girl star's healthy radiance. "Definition of perfection," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I’m obsessed with her hair," as a third wrote: "Your skin is GLOWING girl."

Michelle gave fans a glimpse into her morning routine on Thursday, sharing snaps of her vibrant carrot juice following an ultra-healthy fruit and granola bowl for breakfast.

Michelle was glowing in her latest Instagram snap

Carrot juice improves the skin's ability to heal faster and fight infection, as well as reducing noticeable signs of skin inflammation. No wonder Michelle was looking fresh-faced in her latest snap!

The star's blueberry-fuelled breakfast bowl was also full of skin-loving antioxidants. Berries can help fight early signs of ageing by combatting free radicals (the nasty elements that cause cell damage to our skin).

Michelle religiously downs a pint of water before she starts her day. Shortly after, she follows it up with a coffee, but previously told Cosmopolitan that she occasionally opts for coconut milk or almond milk as a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk for health reasons.

Removing dairy from her diet could also be the secret behind Michelle's flawless complexion. Whey protein, hormones, and natural sugars found in cow's milk can aggravate existing skin conditions like acne and rosacea, as well as affect our skin's texture.

The former Coronation Street star's diet is full of fruit

It's not all fruit and vegetables for Michelle's daily diet, though. The down-to-earth actress previously told Women's Health, "I do like my eggs in the morning.

If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites." And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

