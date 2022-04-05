Michelle Keegan poses up a storm in the cutest cardi and statement jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is the definition of a style icon. Whether she's rocking her favourite high-street brands or dropping jaws on the red carpet, there's nothing the Brassic star can't pull off.

The wife of Mark Wright posed up a storm on Instagram on Tuesday, taking to her Stories to share a selfie wearing a cute cardigan and wide-leg jeans. Rocking staples from her new Very collection, the 34-year-old actress looked ultra-chic in her fluffy bow-tie cardigan and figure-hugging jeans that worked wonders for her gym-honed silhouette.

The Our Girl star looked picture-perfect as she added a pair of nude 'barely there' heels, amping up the glamour with a gold coin necklace.

Accessories are everything, and we're obsessed with Michelle's statement orange handbag that perfectly coordinated with her fresh and funky orange manicure.

Michelle's cardigan and jeans combo is everything we're loving for spring

Michelle styled her signature brunette tresses in relaxed, beachy waves, sporting a gorgeous balayage and face-framing bangs. What a look!

"Wearing one of my fave pieces from my collection," Michelle penned on her Stories, adding an arrow directing to her cute cardi.

If you're looking to channel Michelle's effortless glam, you're in luck. Everything is still widely available on Very - and the affordable prices are even more tempting.

Cute and casual, Michelle's cardigan is perfect for layering. Add a finishing touch to your spring wardrobe when the days are a little breezy and call for a cosy knit.

Tie Front Cardigan, £30, Very

Move aside skinny jeans, wide legs jeans are what every It-girl is rocking this season. Michelle's £35 denim jeans are a total wardrobe staple, perfect for both casual days and dressy evenings.

Michelle's Wide Leg Jeans, £35, Very

It's not the first time Michelle has shared photos rocking her latest collection. Last week, the actress took to Instagram in a pair of vibrant green jeans - and her husband Mark had the best reaction.

Of course, her fans loved the look and rushed to compliment her in the comments section, but not before Mark who called her a "weapon".

Her in-laws were equally as complimentary, with mother-in-law Carol Wright and sister-in-law Natalya both commenting with fire emojis.

