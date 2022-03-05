Michelle Keegan reveals surprising diet secret

We can all agree that Michelle Keegan is a total goddess. Her feminine features, her toned physique, her impeccable fashion sense – she is the whole package. Just when we thought we could not love her any more, the 34-year-old revealed a diet secret that has helped to sculpt her flawless beach babe body. The answer? Copious amounts of cheese.

Surprised? As were we. Michelle is a huge fan of cheese and recently shared her love for the savoury snack on social media. The star revealed that her image of heaven would be filled to the brim with cheesy treats and we couldn’t agree more.

Taking to Instagram to share a cheese-laden shop snap with followers, Michelle commented: "If heaven had a shop." From cheddar to manchego, the picture displayed an endless supply of delectable cheeses that fans were drooling over.

Parmesan reggiano, mature goats gouda, creamy swiss cheese, buffalo cheddar and farmhouse truffle cheese peppered the shop interior – and all we want to know is when can we visit for a diary feast?

Michelle shared the cheesy snap with followers

Over the years, the actress has shared glimpses into her favourite meals that she eats at home with husband Mark Wright. Michelle previously told Women's Health, "I do like my eggs in the morning. If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites." And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

However, Michelle likes to keep a balanced diet and also continued to tell Cosmopolitan that she occasionally opts for coconut milk or almond milk as a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk for health reasons.

Michelle doesn't feel guilty about having the occasional cheat day

The star never feels guilty for indulging, as she also previously admitted to Cosmopolitan. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

When it comes to the actress' cheat day, we can guarantee cheese will be making a cheeky appearance.