Victoria Beckham's eight-tier birthday cake has to be seen to be believed The Spice Girls singer turned 48

Victoria Beckham turned 48 in style on Sunday. The former Spice Girls singer celebrated the big day with a jaw-dropping birthday cake that has to be seen to be believed. Celebrating with friends and family, the fashion designer wowed fans with her utterly mesmerising cake.

Victoria's cake featured eight tiers boasting lavish decorations. The first tier was a square-shaped base covered in an English rose print that contrasted the second tier, which featured a black and white Breton stripe pattern. The third tier showcased sweet family polaroid pictures, while the fourth was covered in a pink sparkly sheen.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham celebrates her birthday with the most incredible cake we've ever seen

The fifth layer was plain white with the word 'Victoria' written in pink cursive writing on the front and flanked by red flowers. The sixth was another pretty floral design, that sat underneath the seventh which displayed a picture of Victoria for all to see. Finally, the eight-layer was entwined with real crimson flowers that was topped with a rounded 'Happy Birthday' sign. Wow!

Victoria posed beside the giant cake, looking ultra-sophisticated in a white suit that featured a single-breasted blazer and a pair of straight-leg trousers. She teamed the outfit with some black barely-there heels and wore her brunette crop down and gently tousled.

Victoria's cake was absolutely incredible

The Wannabe singer took to social media to share some snaps of her birthday celebrations with her followers. She captioned the picture of her cake: "@davegrutman knows I love a big birthday cake!!!"

The star said she loves a big birthday cake

The mother-of-four was later videoed blowing out her candles and clapping – walking towards daughter Harper afterward to give her a hug.

The beautiful cake had eight lavishly decorated tiers

Victoria also posted a series of family photographs on Instagram, showing her standing alongside husband David, daughter Harper and sons Romeo and Cruz in front of a purple and blue balloon wall.

Victoria celebrated the special day with her family

She captioned the lovely post: "Such a special birthday celebrating with my family and close friends. I love you so much @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven x Feeling very blessed to have such kind and loving people in our lives here in Miami x Thank you @davegrutman and @isabelagrutman for your love and kindness always. We love you x."

