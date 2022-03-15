Brooklyn Beckham's poke bowl recipe seriously divides fans - Nicola Peltz reacts David and Victoria Beckham's son is a hit in the kitchen!

Brooklyn Beckham is building quite the fan base when it comes to his cooking videos, having already featured on The Today Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden to showcase his skills.

David and Victoria Beckham's 23-year-old son shared his latest recipe, a poke bowl, on Instagram, whipping up the speedy lunch dish in a Reel shared with his 13.3million followers. The clip shows Brooklyn washing rice before steaming it in a rice cooker, filleting raw salmon and finely slicing avocado before arranging the ingredients in a zingy sriracha mayo sauce.

Though Brooklyn's colourful take on a classic Hawaiian dish looked delicious, his culinary creation proved divisive amongst fans who couldn't agree on his polarising post.

Some fans were quick to compliment Brooklyn's talent, writing "Knife skills on 1000" followed by a string of flame emojis, while another penned: "Honestly it was just satisfying to see that you wash your rice...great job!"

Brooklyn shared his poke bowl recipe on Instagram Reels

Brooklyn's fiancée, Nicola Peltz, reshared the crafty clip to her own Instagram Story, clearly a fan of her beau's talents.

Others weren't so complimentary of the star's recipe, with one commenting: "Too much sauce," as another agreed: "waaaaaaaaay too much sauce! That entire fish and he uses, like a tablespoon of it!"

Nicola is a fan of Brooklyn's cooking

Many were quick to note how lucky Nicola is, given that her husband-to-be has such skills in the kitchen. In a recent film published by VOGUE titled 'Cooking with Brooklyn Beckham', David and Victoria's eldest son treated his lactose-intolerant fiancée to three incredible dishes: cheese wheel pasta, broccolini and pecan pie.

After struggling for over 30 minutes to open the giant cheese wheel, which usually weighs around 90 pounds, the 23-year-old proceeded to make the whole dish from scratch, including the side dish of broccolini. Despite the initial struggles with the wheel, both plates were a hit with Nicole, who branded them "really, really good".

Dessert was pecan pie, the only pie Brooklyn "absolutely loves" – and now Nicola too! "Oh my god, that is actually dangerous. Oh my god Brooklyn," the actress said upon trying the first bite of it.

