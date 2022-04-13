Victoria Beckham reveals new product - and fans go wild We can't wait for the big reveal…

Victoria Beckham has had an action-packed few weeks, what with her eldest son Brooklyn's wedding and her holiday in Miami with her family leading up to it. But it now looks as though it's going to get a whole lot busier!

The fashion mogul shared a video of herself wearing a gold foil facemask, which was applied by makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful also appeared in the video, too. The caption, which featured on VB's Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram account, read: "Wish Upon a Star…Only 24K for Victoria. Can you guess what’s launching in time for our golden girl's birthday? #PoshIsBack."

Fans headed to the comments section, seriously excited for the new launch, which we assume is a new mask as part of her skincare line. They also commented that they loved the former Spice Girl's tongue-in-cheek sense of humour in the video, too. Love it!

The wife of David Beckham launched her beauty brand back in 2019, and it has been flourishing ever since.

Speaking at the time of her launch, the brunette beauty explained that a great ingredients list was very important to her. She told followers that she aimed to use only the best quality, and at the time, shared a shot of herself visiting the lab in a super-chic outfit.

She said: "I have always been passionate about health and wellness, so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible. Without compromising on high performance!"

Since her launch, she has developed a huge range of products, from skincare must-haves, to her very own lipgloss and of course, her 'Posh' lippy. Launched in 2020, the mother-of-four said at the time: "I am excited to celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal for me, because lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory - and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

