David Beckham is known for his passion for cooking and loves to experiment with different dishes in his kitchen – be it at the family's London pad or Cotswolds retreat.

In a new River Café Table podcast, the former England footballer has revealed that sadly, his fashion designer wife Victoria doesn't share his varied diet.

David shocked listeners by saying: "I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it."

The father-of-four continued: "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."

So that's how the former Spice Girl maintains her figure. We wonder if she gets bored of eating the same thing?

David added: "The only time she's shared something that's been on my plate is when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing.

"It was one of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was, but I know she's not eaten it since."

Victoria has spoken about her strict healthy diet in the past, revealing that she drinks two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach every morning. The star told her Instagram fans of her routine, adding that it's: "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water," she said.

The busy mum is also partial to a "green monster" breakfast smoothie, which she has said includes a blend of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli and chia seeds in her Nutribullet.

Other favourite foods of Victoria's are avocados and toasted Ezekiel bread or her own homemade multi-seed loaf.

The couple's youngest child, Harper, takes after dad David with her cooking skills and once treated her mum to a fish dinner.

The Instagram video showed Harper talking fans through her meal for mum, explaining: "So here we have the salmon, prawns, and then we have sugar snap peas, cucumber, avocado and broccoli."

