Leigh-Anne Pinnock's jaw-dropping birthday cake you might have missed

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated her 30th birthday with the most extravagant Secret Garden-themed party on Saturday, treating her closest friends and family to a night of glitz and glamour in London - though ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson wasn't on the guestlist following the duo's fallout.

As she partied with fiancé Andre Grey, all the fun was shared on Instagram - and we can't get over her jaw-dropping dessert table.

It may be custom to mark a milestone birthday with a special cake, but the 30-year-old songstress went all out for her 30th, stunning guests with an entire Secret Garden-themed dessert table created by Mirna Cakes.

The dazzling display of delicious bakes included jars of chocolatey treats, buttery iced biscuits, floral cupcakes, miniature Victoria sponge cakes and a showstopping multi-tiered birthday cake.

Leigh-Anne looked incredible in a daring red gown

The delicious bake featured several layers of sponge, iced with lashings of buttercream, green iced edging and topped with several pink roses and elegant tall candles.

Photos reveal an enchanted forest themed backdrop, cupcakes hidden in birdcages and dramatic Gothic candelabras.

Fans were left stunned at the jaw-dropping dessert display, rushing to the comments of Leigh-Anne's birthday post on Instagram to share their love for the incredible party.

Leigh-Anne had an entire dessert table at her birthday party

"You deserve it all! It honestly looked amazing!" wrote one fan, whilst another gushed: "The queen at her own birthday party [heart emoji]".

Leigh-Anne looked drop-dead gorgeous at her celebration, rocking a sheer animal-print gown complete with velour velvet detailing. Teaming the vibrant red ensemble with strappy red stilettos, all eyes were on the star as she partied the night away.

The multi-tiered cake was topped with real pink roses

The songstress styled her raven hair into a braided crown, sporting a dramatic bronzed makeup look and statement nail art to finish her look.

It's been quite the milestone year for Leigh-Anne, who gave birth to twins in August. The first time mother shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21".

