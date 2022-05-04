Dua Lipa reveals unlikely food combination - and fans are surprised

I think we can all agree that Dua Lipa never looks anything less than goddess-like. The 26-year-old maintains a regular exercise routine and a healthy diet in order to stay in great shape. Dua recently took to social media to share an unusual cheat-day food combination with fans – which has left them surprised.

The star posted some fun snaps of her friend's birthday bash on Instagram, including a photo of a Colin the Caterpillar Cake next to a bowl of caviar. The beloved M&S sweet treat was lined with mini versions of the cake – which can basically be considered a national treasure at this point.

Dua aptly captioned the mouth-watering post: "colin the caterpillar & caviar." Other photographs in the series included Dua looking incredible in a hot pink Valentino ensemble, featuring a two-piece suit, a bralette and some mega high-heeled platforms. She posed with school friends, model Sarah Lysander and birthday girl Rosie Viva.

Fans were quick to express their thoughts about Dua's unique food pairing. "Delicious," one commented, while another added: "Dua loves Colin the Caterpillar too!" A third agreed, leaving a string of heart-eyes emojis under the host of playful pictures.

Dua enjoyed some cake and caviar at the party

Despite indulging in the occasional sugary treat, Dua once told Refinery29: "With all the running around I do for work, it’s nice to come home, slow down and connect with the food that nourishes my body and life."

The star looked pretty in hot pink

The brunette beauty also told Urban List: "[But] I'm never one to stop myself having treats, I do love naughty treats. But I try and limit it to days when I'm not as busy because if I do eat a doughnut it usually puts me in a food coma!"

Dua celebrated her friend's birthday in style

Given her flawless physique, it's no surprise that Dua exercises regularly. The star is a fan of yoga, which she tries to practice every day and also engages in HIIT workouts, weights and cardio – in addition to dancing on stage in some eye-catching outfits during her current Future Nostalgia tour.

