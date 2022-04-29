Dua Lipa wows fans with Charlie's Angels inspired look – see here

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa has stepped out in yet another incredible outfit that we wish was hanging in our wardrobes. The international pop star looked super-chic in black, posing for a series of selfies that she shared on social media.

The 26-year-old dazzled in a black leather jacket, a black shirt, an asymmetrical mini skirt, thigh-high boots and tights as she snapped up a storm of stunning selfies. Boasting military-style pockets, long sleeves and button-down detailing, Dua's shirt matched perfectly with her cute mini skirt look.

The singer opted for a natural makeup look, consisting of her signature dewy skin glow, thick brushed up brows, a gentle powdering of rose pink blue and a rose pink lip. She wore her raven tresses scraped back into a high bun – accentuating her radiant beauty.

Dua layered the Charlie's Angels-esque outfit under a black patent leather jacket with dramatic lapels, adding a touch of rock 'n' roll to her date-night look. She accessorised with some chunky drop gold earrings and flashed a glimpse of a fresh manicure, boasting deep purple acrylic nails that conjured up the ultimate witchy vibe.

Dua looked incredible in the look

The star took to Instagram to share the new outfit with her 82.6 million followers. She captioned the cool-girl post with a single alien emoji.

She paired the skirt with some statement leather boots

Fans and friends adored Dua's lovely look and were quick to praise the star's failproof sartorial prowess. "I love this black outfit," one follower commented, while another said: "Wowww." A third added: "THIS OUTFIT," and a fourth agreed, penning: " Beautiful beautiful beautiful beautiful," with a fire and red love heart emoji.

Dua rocked the all-black outfit

Love Dua's mysterious black date-night look? This black asymmetric skort is just like Dua's and is a timeless wardrobe staple. Team the item with a black top and heels for a head-turning moment, or dress the skort down with boots and a classic white T-shirt.

Black Wrap Skort, £37, River Island

Dua recently rocked a pale orange two-piece featuring polo collar split-shape top with short sleeves and a longline fit which the star left unzipped. She sported a coordinating pair of mid-rise trousers with cut-out waistband and completed the head-to-toe tangerine ensemble with an orange handbag.

