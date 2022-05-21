Michelle Keegan reveals Mark Wright's 'annoying' food habit

There's no denying that Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are an aesthetically pleasing pair, but just like the rest of us, they have their quirks in the kitchen. During an episode of the beloved podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Michelle revealed her husband's 'annoying' food habit, along with other insights into her healthy lifestyle.

During the conversation, Michelle revealed that her and her husband's diet heavily revolves around health. She said: "I normally cook for me and Mark if he's home. He likes to eat quite healthy food so it’s a lot of chicken, nice healthy sauces…It's really annoying!"

She continued to say: "I love to eat but I do like to cook," subsequently citing chicken as her go-to dish if she's making an effort. She continued to elaborate on how she infuses her healthy dishes with flavour, using seasoning such as chilli and garlic to enhance the taste of 'health freak' Mark's clean food requests.

Despite the star joking about her husband's healthy diet, she also embraces clean eating. The self-professed foodie admitted that she was more of a savoury person, stating that her last meal would consist of garlic prawns and bread to start, a hearty chip butty with an array of condiments for her main and an expansive cheese board for dessert.

Mark and Michelle follow a healthy lifestyle

Listeners were delighted to discover that Michelle was a keen chef – a trait she inherited from her chef mother who later became the head chef at Michelle's school growing up. She claimed that her mother's go-to homemade dishes included moussaka, Chinese chicken and shepherd's pie, which is quite the spread!

The star says she does allow herself the occasional cheat day

The actress explained why Mark may not indulge in such deliciously heavy dishes, saying: "Because he's on camera now he's more conscious of [his weight] than he was."

Yet, despite the couple's health-forward lifestyle, Michelle previously told Cosmopolitan: "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food." After all, it's all about balance, right Michelle?

