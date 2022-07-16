Princess Charlotte's surprising habit she inherited from mum Kate The seven-year-old royal is fearless when it comes to food

Princess Charlotte has a very sophisticated palette for her age. While the seven-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge loves the usual foods most children go crazy for, including cheesy pasta and cake, she's certainly got some seriously advanced tastebuds since one of her favourite snacks is olives.

The young royal is a huge fan of the savoury snack. While we were all eating crisps and biscuits at that age, Charlotte appears to have taken after her mother, who also loved eating olives as a child.

Her favourite snack was revealed back in 2018 during Duchess Kate's visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she chatted to four-year-old Rafael Chana, from East Preston, who was waiting for a heart transplant.

Rafa revealed that he liked olives, to which Kate replied: "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well." When the young patient added that he also likes pasta, Kate revealed: "Charlotte likes pasta too."

Royal reporter Rebecca English later posted on her Twitter page: "The Duchess of Cambridge revealed today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, loves olives and she encourages both her and Prince George to cook with her."

Princess Charlotte loves an olive - just like her mum

This isn't the only precocious taste Princess Charlotte is displaying at the tender age of six, however. In fact, she loves spicy food and can reportedly handle the heat far more than her father Prince William.

When Charlotte's parents visited Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before their tour of Pakistan in 2019, Kate chatted about how she loves to cook curry at home.

Charlotte has also inherited Duchess Kate's love of spice

She explained that she tones down the spice for their children Prince George and Prince Louis, before adding: "Charlotte is pretty good with heat".

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge has been candid about the fact that he prefers a mild dish, joking that he loves a good curry as long as it's "not too spicy".

